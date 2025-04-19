Maharashtra's Crackdown on Sand Depots and New M-Sand Policy

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has initiated stringent actions against 58 sand depots, citing violations of established rules. In a press briefing on Saturday, he unveiled forthcoming policies to regulate manufactured sand (M-sand), intending to stabilize supply and curb illegal activities.

The minister highlighted that notices were sent to all errant depots, including 57 government-recognized sites. Reports have been solicited from divisional commissioners within three days, and permits of non-compliant depots face imminent cancellation. Specific attention is on Nagpur, where 10 depots have their licenses temporarily suspended pending rectification.

Bawankule stressed the need for oversight, instructing sub-divisional officers to perform inspections and submit reports to district collectors promptly. A new policy introduction aims to establish 50 crushers per district, potentially reducing dependency on river sand and ensuring price consistency for construction projects across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)