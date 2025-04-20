Flight Diversions and Delays: Omar Abdullah Criticizes Delhi Airport Operations

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to social media to express his frustration over flight delays and diversions experienced while traveling to Delhi early Sunday morning. His flight was delayed and rerouted to Jaipur due to ongoing runway upgrades and unexpected changes in wind direction.

The Delhi airport operator, DIAL, apologized for the inconvenience, explaining that capacity constraints resulted from current maintenance work and easterly winds. They assured travelers that these upgrades were necessary and previously communicated to stakeholders to ensure flight safety.

Further delays at the Delhi airport have been attributed to both the closure of a key runway for maintenance and the shift to easterly wind patterns, affecting flight scheduling. In response to Abdullah's complaints, DIAL emphasized their commitment to minimizing disruptions while ensuring passenger safety.

