Forging Ahead: The India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks

The momentum is building for a proposed bilateral trade agreement between the United States and India as chief negotiators prepare for their first in-person meetings on April 23 in Washington. This marks a crucial step in discussions as India seeks an 'early tranche' amid a 90-day tariff pause window.

The two nations have finalized the terms of references for the agreement, which aims to increase market access for a limited selection of goods, setting groundwork for more complex future negotiations. While the early tranche is critical, India is ensuring that any agreement results in a mutually beneficial outcome.

The potential trade agreement, announced during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, seeks to more than double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Concessions are being explored in various sectors including industrial goods, agriculture, textiles, and electronics, highlighting the strategic importance of the agreement.

