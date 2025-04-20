Nirmala Sitharaman's Strategic Global Engagements: US and Peru Tour Official Itinerary Unveiled

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman embarks on a significant tour to the United States and Peru this month, aiming to bolster economic and diplomatic relations. Her agenda includes interactions with top financial executives and addressing the Indian diaspora, with particular emphasis on fostering cooperation between the regions.

In San Francisco, she will present a keynote at Stanford University, discussing 'Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047'. Her stay will include investor roundtable discussions and meetings with leading IT firm CEOs, reflecting strategic economic interests. She will also engage with the Indian community to reinforce diaspora connections.

Washington DC will witness Sitharaman partaking in pivotal global financial discussions, including the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Her bilateral talks there target enhancing financial collaborations with counterparts from nations like Germany and the USA, reflecting India's expanding role in global economic discussions.

Sitharaman's first official visit to Peru marks a move towards strengthening Indo-Peruvian relations. Engaging with President Dina Boluarte among others, she will also steer the India-Peru Business Forum. These talks are set to highlight collaboration in mineral mining and resource security, enhancing bilateral trade and investment prospects.

Her itinerary includes discussions around optimizing the mining sector's supply chain, leveraging Peru's position in global mineral resources, aiming to bolster India's resource security. Community events will facilitate Indian diaspora engagement, underscoring cultural and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)