Coalition of the Willing: Allies to Unite for Ukraine

The coalition of the willing, an alliance of nations backing Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday. The French presidency made this announcement, highlighting the continued international support for Ukraine.

The alliance is co-led by Britain and France, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed to participate in the videoconference, as stated by Downing Street.

Such meetings are crucial in coordinating efforts and expressing solidarity with Ukraine in its time of crisis, reaffirming the commitment of allied countries to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)