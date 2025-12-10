Coalition of the Willing: Allies to Unite for Ukraine
The 'coalition of the willing,' consisting of nations supporting Ukraine, will convene via videoconference this Thursday. The meeting, jointly led by Britain and France, will include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The French presidency announced the gathering, aimed at reinforcing allied support for Ukraine.
The coalition of the willing, an alliance of nations backing Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday. The French presidency made this announcement, highlighting the continued international support for Ukraine.
The alliance is co-led by Britain and France, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed to participate in the videoconference, as stated by Downing Street.
Such meetings are crucial in coordinating efforts and expressing solidarity with Ukraine in its time of crisis, reaffirming the commitment of allied countries to the cause.
(With inputs from agencies.)
