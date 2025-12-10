Left Menu

Coalition of the Willing: Allies to Unite for Ukraine

The 'coalition of the willing,' consisting of nations supporting Ukraine, will convene via videoconference this Thursday. The meeting, jointly led by Britain and France, will include British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The French presidency announced the gathering, aimed at reinforcing allied support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:18 IST
Coalition of the Willing: Allies to Unite for Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The coalition of the willing, an alliance of nations backing Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict, will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday. The French presidency made this announcement, highlighting the continued international support for Ukraine.

The alliance is co-led by Britain and France, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed to participate in the videoconference, as stated by Downing Street.

Such meetings are crucial in coordinating efforts and expressing solidarity with Ukraine in its time of crisis, reaffirming the commitment of allied countries to the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025