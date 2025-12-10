Deepavali Earns UNESCO's Coveted Intangible Cultural Heritage Tag
The inclusion of Deepavali on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list highlights the festival's cultural, religious, and spiritual importance, emphasizing its role in uniting communities. This recognition marks India's sixteenth element on the list, celebrated during a UNESCO meeting at the Red Fort, Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Wednesday that Deepavali has been inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, acknowledging its immense cultural, religious, and spiritual significance. This recognition showcases the festival's role in fostering unity among people.
Deepavali, commonly known as Diwali, was officially added to the prestigious Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during a significant UNESCO meeting held at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. The announcement has led to widespread celebrations across the nation.
In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his delight over the inscription. Deepavali becomes the sixteenth Indian element to join the esteemed list, alongside previously included cultural treasures such as the Kumbh Mela, Durga Puja, and the Garba dance, among others.
