Delhi High Court to Oversee Convict Release Policies

The Delhi High Court has initiated proceedings to monitor policies on remission and premature release of convicts, following the Supreme Court's directive. A bench led by Chief Justice Upadhyaya has directed the Delhi Government to file an affidavit on existing policies, with a follow-up hearing set for January 2026.

In a significant move, the Delhi High Court has launched proceedings to oversee and regulate policies related to the remission and premature release of convicts. This action comes after the Supreme Court instructed high courts to engage actively in ensuring compliance with existing policies.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has demanded that the Delhi Government submit a comprehensive affidavit detailing current policies and regulatory measures related to the remission and premature release of convicts. The affidavit must be submitted within two weeks by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs.

Further hearing on the matter is scheduled for January 13, 2026. The decision follows criticism from the Supreme Court regarding the failures of states like Assam and West Bengal in implementing these policies effectively. The court has also advocated for a proactive approach, emphasizing the importance of initiating release processes six months before convicts become eligible to avoid unnecessary incarceration.

