Left Menu

Goodyear India Undergoes Strategic Farm Tyre Business Review

Goodyear India Ltd has announced a strategic evaluation of its farm tyre division, initiated by its US-based parent company. This review aims to explore strategic, operational, and financial opportunities. There is no guarantee of any resulting transactions. Goodyear, operational in India for over a century, serves major tractor and OEM segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:30 IST
Goodyear India Undergoes Strategic Farm Tyre Business Review
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goodyear India Ltd has revealed that its US-based parent company is set to embark on a comprehensive review of its farm tyre business.

This strategic initiative, disclosed in a regulatory filing, aims to identify potential strategic, operational, and financial avenues for growth.

The outcome of this review is currently unknown, with no certainty of follow-up actions. Celebrating over 100 years in India, Goodyear operates two plants and serves as a key supplier in the farm and passenger vehicle segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025