Goodyear India Undergoes Strategic Farm Tyre Business Review
Goodyear India Ltd has announced a strategic evaluation of its farm tyre division, initiated by its US-based parent company. This review aims to explore strategic, operational, and financial opportunities. There is no guarantee of any resulting transactions. Goodyear, operational in India for over a century, serves major tractor and OEM segments.
Goodyear India Ltd has revealed that its US-based parent company is set to embark on a comprehensive review of its farm tyre business.
This strategic initiative, disclosed in a regulatory filing, aims to identify potential strategic, operational, and financial avenues for growth.
The outcome of this review is currently unknown, with no certainty of follow-up actions. Celebrating over 100 years in India, Goodyear operates two plants and serves as a key supplier in the farm and passenger vehicle segments.
