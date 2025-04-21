Goodyear India Undergoes Strategic Farm Tyre Business Review

Goodyear India Ltd has revealed that its US-based parent company is set to embark on a comprehensive review of its farm tyre business.

This strategic initiative, disclosed in a regulatory filing, aims to identify potential strategic, operational, and financial avenues for growth.

The outcome of this review is currently unknown, with no certainty of follow-up actions. Celebrating over 100 years in India, Goodyear operates two plants and serves as a key supplier in the farm and passenger vehicle segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)