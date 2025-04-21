India's Resilience Amidst Global Commodity Pressures

As crude oil prices take a nosedive and global commodity markets reel under pressure, India finds itself in a comparatively strong position, according to a report by Motilal Oswal. The report underscores India's resilience, suggesting limited impact on economic growth amid global uncertainties due to improved fiscal health.

The report indicates that while second and third-order impacts such as an IT slowdown and increased Chinese exports due to potential currency wars could arise, India's robust domestic fundamentals render the economic impact relatively muted. Strength in key indicators like the Balance of Payments, Current Account Deficit, and fiscal deficit reinforces this resilience, especially when compared to past stress events such as the 2013 Taper Tantrum.

Unlike previous financial crises, Indian corporates and banks enter this period with stronger balance sheets, reduced debts, and adequate capital buffers. Despite challenges from global factors, India is better prepared to handle issues than in past crises. The report suggests that economic indicators remain favorable despite a broader slowdown, with fiscal, monetary, and regulatory drivers swinging positively.

In equity markets, large-cap stocks, especially those in the Nifty 50, have become more appealingly priced after recent corrections, although mid- and small-cap indices remain costly. The report advises a balanced approach to equities, emphasizing active management over passive investment, given active funds' recent outperformance. Investors are advised to consider lump-sum investments in hybrid funds and staggered approaches for other segments, with capital deployment acceleration recommended if market corrections deepen further.

On the fixed-income front, recent Reserve Bank of India measures, including rate cuts and liquidity support, have resulted in a mild steepening of the yield curve, adding another layer to the country's economic resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)