Left Menu

Indian Real Estate Booms with USD 1.2 Billion in Q1 Deals

In Q1 2025, the Indian real estate market saw 28 deals valued at USD 1.2 billion, led by private equity. This marked significant growth compared to Q1 2024, despite muted IPO activity. The surge in deals highlights investor interest, with emerging small and medium REITs gaining ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 17:39 IST
Indian Real Estate Booms with USD 1.2 Billion in Q1 Deals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian real estate market experienced significant activity in the first quarter of 2025, with 28 deals totaling USD 1.2 billion. This surge was largely driven by private equity transactions, according to a report by Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report, 'Real Estate/REITs Dealtracker-Providing M&A and PE deal insights,' reveals a 133% growth in deal volume and over a five-fold increase in deal values compared to the first quarter of 2024. This growth occurred even in the face of muted Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) activity.

While no IPOs or QIPs were recorded this quarter, the rise of small and medium REITs is noteworthy. These are helping open up capital markets to more developers and investors, especially in commercial and retail assets, said Shabala Shinde, Partner & Real Estate Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025