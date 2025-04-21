Harmonious Roads: Gadkari's Musical Horn Law

In a bid to blend culture with practicality, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for a law requiring all vehicle horns to mimic the sounds of Indian musical instruments. This was revealed during the 78th anniversary of Navbharat Times, aiming for a more pleasant auditory experience on the roads.

Gadkari noted the significant contribution of the transport sector, which accounts for 40% of India's air pollution, while emphasizing the government's push for greener vehicles using methanol and ethanol. Such initiatives align with the Modi government's commitment to reducing emissions.

Highlighting India's automotive growth, Gadkari mentioned the sector's expansion from Rs 14 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 22 lakh crore now, with India surpassing Japan as the third-largest market globally. He also remarked on the financial challenges of running a newspaper due to its reliance on advertising revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)