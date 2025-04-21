Left Menu

Harmonious Roads: Gadkari's Musical Horn Law

Nitin Gadkari, India's Minister for Road Transport, plans to introduce a law requiring vehicles to use musical instruments for horns, citing the need for pleasant sounds. He highlighted India's progress in the automotive industry and its push towards eco-friendly fuels to tackle air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:59 IST
Harmonious Roads: Gadkari's Musical Horn Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to blend culture with practicality, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced plans for a law requiring all vehicle horns to mimic the sounds of Indian musical instruments. This was revealed during the 78th anniversary of Navbharat Times, aiming for a more pleasant auditory experience on the roads.

Gadkari noted the significant contribution of the transport sector, which accounts for 40% of India's air pollution, while emphasizing the government's push for greener vehicles using methanol and ethanol. Such initiatives align with the Modi government's commitment to reducing emissions.

Highlighting India's automotive growth, Gadkari mentioned the sector's expansion from Rs 14 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 22 lakh crore now, with India surpassing Japan as the third-largest market globally. He also remarked on the financial challenges of running a newspaper due to its reliance on advertising revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025