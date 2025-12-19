Left Menu

Congo Conflict Sparks Refugee Crisis in Burundi

Tens of thousands of Congolese refugees have fled to Burundi due to ongoing conflict between M23 rebels and the Congolese army. The influx has overwhelmed Burundi's resources, leading to demands for international aid. A peace deal was signed but fighting persists, worsening the humanitarian situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 19:11 IST
The ongoing conflict in Congo has driven over 84,000 refugees into Burundi this month, creating a major humanitarian challenge, according to the U.N. refugee agency.

A peace deal was brokered by the U.S. between Congo and Rwanda in June, yet fighting continues around Uvira. The United Nations reported that Rwanda influences the rebels, though Rwanda denies such allegations.

The flood of refugees has strained Burundi's limited resources, prompting urgent calls for international aid. Despite efforts, conditions in refugee camps remain dire, with inadequate food, water, and sanitation, leading to cholera outbreaks.

