Left Menu

Steel Stocks Surge Following Safeguard Duty Announcement

Steel stocks spiked in response to the Indian government's imposition of a 12% provisional safeguard duty on five steel product categories for 200 days. This measure aims to protect domestic industries from rising imports. Tata Steel and other major companies experienced significant share price increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 10:57 IST
Steel Stocks Surge Following Safeguard Duty Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Steel stocks experienced a significant rally in early trading on Tuesday. The spike followed India's announcement of a 12% provisional safeguard duty, effective for 200 days, on five steel product categories. These include hot rolled coils, sheets, and plates, part of a move to shield domestic industries from a surge in imports.

This decision led to considerable gains for major steel companies. Tata Steel's shares rose by 2.62%, while Jindal Stainless and Steel Authority of India Ltd saw increases of 2.57% and 2.54% respectively. JSW Steel's shares climbed by 2.45%, and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 1.89% on the BSE.

The imposition of the duty was recommended by the Commerce Ministry's investigation body, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). The duty is set to remain in place for 200 days unless otherwise amended. Following the announcement, the BSE Sensex rose by 348.01 points and the NSE Nifty by 89.40 points in the morning trading session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025