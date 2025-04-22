Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Economic Reassessment

Euro zone government bond yields remained stable as traders evaluated economic prospects following the European Central Bank's recent rate decision. Both the U.S. tariffs' potential impact on growth and President Trump's Fed rate cut demand influenced bond markets, affecting German and Italian yields and widening U.S.-German yield spreads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 12:48 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Economic Reassessment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields held steady on Tuesday as financial markets reopened after the long Easter weekend. Investors were carefully assessing the broader economic landscape in light of the European Central Bank's rate decision slated for Thursday and fresh concerns over U.S. tariffs dampening economic growth.

In the United States, President Donald Trump on Monday fueled market reactions by urging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately, warning of potential domestic growth slowdowns. This sparked a sell-off in long-dated U.S. Treasuries. Following this, German 10-year bond yields slightly increased to 2.47%, while Italy's 10-year yield also rose to 3.66%.

Trump continued his verbal assault on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who maintains that rate cuts should wait until the impact of Trump's tariffs on inflation is clear. Meanwhile, the yield spread between U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds widened significantly. Germany's two-year bond yield continued its decline, influenced by expectations for further ECB rate cuts following the recent rate decrease to 2.25%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025