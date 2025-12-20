Maharashtra's Municipal Battle: A Political Face-Off

Polling activities have kicked off for key positions in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats throughout Maharashtra, marking a significant political event. The elections also include contests for 143 vacant member posts.

Voting commenced sharply at 7:30 AM and is scheduled to close at 5:30 PM. According to the State Election Commission, the crucial vote counting for all participating municipal councils and nagar panchayats, including those polled earlier on December 2, is planned for December 21.

The political landscape is heating up as the BJP-led Mahayuti and the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi engage in a fierce electoral battle, with some coalition partners unexpectedly competing against each other. This includes the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

(With inputs from agencies.)