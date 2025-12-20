Trump's Economic Showdown in North Carolina: Proving Ground for 2026 Elections

U.S. President Donald Trump made a strategic visit to the battleground state of North Carolina to advocate for his economic policies. His appearance is crucial, as the state could significantly influence the outcome of the next year's pivotal elections.

Amidst rising prices and higher unemployment, Trump's approval rating on economic management stands at 33%, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. However, Trump argues his policies will soon result in a strong economic surge, attributing current issues to Democratic opposition.

His visit to Rocky Mount, a key Democrat-held area, comes as Republicans worry about retaining control of Congress. North Carolina remains a swing state, challenging both party's strategies as they prepare for the 2026 Senate and House elections.

