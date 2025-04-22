Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Bold Industry Push: A New Industrial Era

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai is set to engage India's business leaders to promote the state's new industrial policy at events for the textile and steel sectors. The state boasts upgraded infrastructure and incentives, aiming to attract significant investments and MoUs at the upcoming conventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 17:24 IST
Vishnu Deo Sai
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh is poised for an industrial resurgence as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai seeks to attract India's corporate elite during a critical investment drive.

Set against a backdrop of new industrial strategies and improved infrastructure, Sai will spearhead efforts during high-profile textile and steel industry events in Mumbai this week.

With a strategic vision focusing on investment potential and business-friendly reforms, these engagements promise to cement Chhattisgarh's place as a leading state for industrial growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

