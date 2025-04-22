Chhattisgarh's Bold Industry Push: A New Industrial Era

Chhattisgarh is poised for an industrial resurgence as Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai seeks to attract India's corporate elite during a critical investment drive.

Set against a backdrop of new industrial strategies and improved infrastructure, Sai will spearhead efforts during high-profile textile and steel industry events in Mumbai this week.

With a strategic vision focusing on investment potential and business-friendly reforms, these engagements promise to cement Chhattisgarh's place as a leading state for industrial growth in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)