Odisha’s Strategy: Dairy Farming as a Migration Deterrent

The Odisha government plans to strengthen its cattle rearing and dairy sectors to curb labor migration, as revealed by a minister on Tuesday. The state is exploring various schemes to increase milk production, which could discourage residents, particularly laborers, from migrating to other regions.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who leads a task force on reducing distressed migration, emphasized the need to address the diverse reasons behind migration in different districts. He urged officials to conduct thorough analyses and devise effective solutions. The government is taking the migration issue seriously, Singh Deo assured reporters after a meeting.

In the same meeting, SBM Advisor presented strategies to reduce displacement through enhanced milk production in Odisha. Minister of Labour and Employees' State Insurance Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and other officials highlighted dairy farming's potential to bolster rural livelihoods, particularly for women, by offering consistent income. The state government is urged to incentivize the private sector and leverage existing schemes to keep locals employed within their communities.

