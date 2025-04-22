Unraveling the Mystery of the Bayesian: Superyacht's Salvage and Investigation

The superyacht Bayesian, which tragically sank off Sicily last year, resulting in the death of British tech mogul Mike Lynch and six others, is set to be salvaged. Authorities plan to lift the vessel next month after dismantling its mast, a move aimed at shedding light on the mysterious sinking.

Managed by Dutch firms HEBO Maritiemservice and Smit Salvage, the recovery operation has captured international attention. A mega crane from the port of Rotterdam is en route to the accident site and is expected to arrive within 10 to 12 days. The project involves extracting the 72-metre mast first to protect critical evidence.

The incident, which occurred during a storm near the port of Porticello, has led to an investigation implicating three crew members on charges of manslaughter and causing a shipwreck. Italian prosecutors emphasize that the yacht's retrieval is essential to concluding their inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)