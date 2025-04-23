Emergency Flights Added Following Kashmir Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, which saw 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, lose their lives, Air India and IndiGo are stepping up their services. Both airlines announced the operation of additional flights from Srinagar to major cities Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a proactive response, Air India shared on X that it would operate two additional flights from Srinagar, providing critical support amidst the tragic circumstances. IndiGo echoed the gesture, confirming two more flights from Srinagar to the same destinations.

The grim situation prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to request urgent measures from Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for the swift return of the deceased tourists' bodies. The commitment to resolve this situation was affirmed by Naidu, with measures already being set in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)