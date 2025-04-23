Left Menu

Emergency Flights Added Following Kashmir Tragedy

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, Air India and IndiGo are providing additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai. Both airlines offer flexible rescheduling and cancellations. Indian officials, including Maharashtra's Deputy CM, are ensuring the rapid return of victims' remains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 01:21 IST
Emergency Flights Added Following Kashmir Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terrorist attack near Pahalgam, Kashmir, which saw 26 individuals, predominantly tourists, lose their lives, Air India and IndiGo are stepping up their services. Both airlines announced the operation of additional flights from Srinagar to major cities Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday.

In a proactive response, Air India shared on X that it would operate two additional flights from Srinagar, providing critical support amidst the tragic circumstances. IndiGo echoed the gesture, confirming two more flights from Srinagar to the same destinations.

The grim situation prompted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to request urgent measures from Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu for the swift return of the deceased tourists' bodies. The commitment to resolve this situation was affirmed by Naidu, with measures already being set in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025