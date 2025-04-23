FAA's Rapid Helicopter Safety Overhaul in Las Vegas Sky

In the wake of a deadly midair collision in Washington, D.C., the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has launched a comprehensive review of helicopter safety across major U.S. airports.

The agency has already introduced new restrictions for helicopter operations at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport, a move that has resulted in a 30% reduction in collision alerts within just three weeks.

Chris Rocheleau, FAA's acting administrator, emphasized the organization's commitment to swiftly addressing safety concerns. More measures are underway, particularly in areas where helicopter traffic is dense and potentially hazardous.

(With inputs from agencies.)