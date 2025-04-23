BMRCL Cracks Down on Chewable Tobacco in Metro Premises

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced a crackdown on the consumption of chewable tobacco-based products within metro premises and trains. Passengers found in violation will face fines, aiming to address public complaints about tobacco use leading to spitting and littering.

In response, BMRCL has committed to boosting its patrolling efforts during non-peak hours. This includes random physical checks at all metro stations since such substances aren't detectable through metal detectors, ensuring compliance with their rules.

Furthermore, BMRCL will initiate extensive awareness campaigns to educate commuters on the importance of abstaining from using these products in metro areas, calling for public cooperation to ensure a cleaner, more pleasant travel experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)