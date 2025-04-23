Left Menu

Hong Kong Suspends Poultry Imports Amid Avian Influenza

Hong Kong's government has suspended the import of poultry meat and products from certain regions in Poland and the United States due to concerns over avian influenza. This decision reflects an effort to prevent the spread of the virus within Hong Kong and safeguard public health.

Updated: 23-04-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 14:32 IST
The government of Hong Kong has taken decisive action to halt the import of poultry meat and products hailing from certain areas in Poland and the United States. This move follows rising concerns over the spread of avian influenza in these regions.

Authorities are keen on averting the introduction of the virus into Hong Kong, ensuring that public health remains uncompromised. The suspension will remain in effect pending further assessments of the situation in the affected countries.

This swift response underscores the vigilance of Hong Kong's health regulators in managing potential threats posed by infectious diseases, highlighting their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

