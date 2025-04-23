Hong Kong Suspends Poultry Imports Amid Avian Influenza

The government of Hong Kong has taken decisive action to halt the import of poultry meat and products hailing from certain areas in Poland and the United States. This move follows rising concerns over the spread of avian influenza in these regions.

Authorities are keen on averting the introduction of the virus into Hong Kong, ensuring that public health remains uncompromised. The suspension will remain in effect pending further assessments of the situation in the affected countries.

This swift response underscores the vigilance of Hong Kong's health regulators in managing potential threats posed by infectious diseases, highlighting their commitment to safeguarding the well-being of the population.

