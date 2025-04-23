Dollar Stability Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw: Investor Relief as Trump Calms Fed Criticism

The U.S. dollar found stability on Wednesday amidst optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade relations and President Trump's moderated stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump indicated he has no plans to dismiss Powell while expressing a desire for more aggressive rate cuts. This marginally eased investor fears about the Fed's independence following Trump's previous critiques.

In markets, the dollar gained traction, reversing from recent lows as eurozone business growth faltered. Analysts view this development cautiously, noting persisting vulnerabilities in the U.S. economic landscape.

