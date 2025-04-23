Dollar Stability Amid U.S.-China Trade Thaw: Investor Relief as Trump Calms Fed Criticism
The U.S. dollar steadied as trade tensions between the U.S. and China showed signs of de-escalation, and President Trump tempered his rhetoric against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Markets responded with cautious optimism, while the euro retreated due to stalled growth in the eurozone.
The U.S. dollar found stability on Wednesday amidst optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade relations and President Trump's moderated stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump indicated he has no plans to dismiss Powell while expressing a desire for more aggressive rate cuts. This marginally eased investor fears about the Fed's independence following Trump's previous critiques.
In markets, the dollar gained traction, reversing from recent lows as eurozone business growth faltered. Analysts view this development cautiously, noting persisting vulnerabilities in the U.S. economic landscape.
