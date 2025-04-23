Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Boosts Q4 Profit Despite Revenue Dip

Dalmia Bharat Ltd reported a significant rise in its Q4 net profit to Rs 439 crore, driven by cost efficiency measures. Despite a slight dip in revenue and sales volume, the company's EBITDA grew significantly due to a focus on renewable energy and cost leadership strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:09 IST
Dalmia Bharat Ltd announced a 37.18% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, attributing the growth to strategic cost efficiency measures.

Despite a decline in revenue from operations by 5% to Rs 4,091 crore, the company's EBITDA saw a 21% YoY rise to Rs 793 crore, driven by a robust focus on cost leadership and expansion of renewable power resources.

The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, as shareholders await approval in the upcoming AGM. Shares of Dalmia Bharat concluded Wednesday trading at Rs 1,893.50, marking a slight decline of 0.47% from the previous day.

