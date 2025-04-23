Dalmia Bharat Boosts Q4 Profit Despite Revenue Dip

Dalmia Bharat Ltd announced a 37.18% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, attributing the growth to strategic cost efficiency measures.

Despite a decline in revenue from operations by 5% to Rs 4,091 crore, the company's EBITDA saw a 21% YoY rise to Rs 793 crore, driven by a robust focus on cost leadership and expansion of renewable power resources.

The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, as shareholders await approval in the upcoming AGM. Shares of Dalmia Bharat concluded Wednesday trading at Rs 1,893.50, marking a slight decline of 0.47% from the previous day.

