Dalmia Bharat Boosts Q4 Profit Despite Revenue Dip
Dalmia Bharat Ltd reported a significant rise in its Q4 net profit to Rs 439 crore, driven by cost efficiency measures. Despite a slight dip in revenue and sales volume, the company's EBITDA grew significantly due to a focus on renewable energy and cost leadership strategies.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd announced a 37.18% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 439 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, attributing the growth to strategic cost efficiency measures.
Despite a decline in revenue from operations by 5% to Rs 4,091 crore, the company's EBITDA saw a 21% YoY rise to Rs 793 crore, driven by a robust focus on cost leadership and expansion of renewable power resources.
The company's Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, as shareholders await approval in the upcoming AGM. Shares of Dalmia Bharat concluded Wednesday trading at Rs 1,893.50, marking a slight decline of 0.47% from the previous day.
