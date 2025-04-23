Ather Energy Charges Ahead with IPO and New EV Platforms

Ather Energy, a pioneering name in the electric two-wheeler sector, announced plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with shares priced between Rs 304 and Rs 321. The IPO aims to generate a total of Rs 2,981 crore and is set for public subscription from April 28 to April 30.

Despite ongoing tariff pressures, Ather remains confident in the robustness of India's burgeoning electric vehicle market. Co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, emphasized the minimal impact of tariffs, attributing the industry's resilience to factors like lower ownership costs and increasing ease of use of electric scooters.

Alongside its IPO, Ather is expanding its product line and R&D capacity. Furthermore, they plan to set up a new factory in Maharashtra, focusing on long-term growth through strategic market expansion and product innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)