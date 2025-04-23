Left Menu

Ather Energy Charges Ahead with IPO and New EV Platforms

Ather Energy, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, plans a public subscription from April 28 to April 30 with an IPO price band of Rs 304-321. Aiming to raise Rs 2,981 crore, the company is optimistic about its growth prospects amidst tariff concerns and expanding distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:16 IST
Ather Energy Charges Ahead with IPO and New EV Platforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ather Energy, a pioneering name in the electric two-wheeler sector, announced plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) with shares priced between Rs 304 and Rs 321. The IPO aims to generate a total of Rs 2,981 crore and is set for public subscription from April 28 to April 30.

Despite ongoing tariff pressures, Ather remains confident in the robustness of India's burgeoning electric vehicle market. Co-founder and CEO, Tarun Mehta, emphasized the minimal impact of tariffs, attributing the industry's resilience to factors like lower ownership costs and increasing ease of use of electric scooters.

Alongside its IPO, Ather is expanding its product line and R&D capacity. Furthermore, they plan to set up a new factory in Maharashtra, focusing on long-term growth through strategic market expansion and product innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025