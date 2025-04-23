Left Menu

Den Networks Reports Profit Decline Amidst Steady Expenses

Den Networks Ltd, a cable TV distribution company under Reliance Industries Group, reported a 22.31% drop in net profit for the March quarter. Revenue decreased marginally, while expenses remained steady. The financial year's net profit fell by 7.54%, with total income down by 2.96%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Den Networks Ltd, a prominent name in the cable television distribution sector, disclosed a significant 22.31% dip in its consolidated net profit, recording it at Rs 59.86 crore for the March quarter.

Compared to last year's numbers of Rs 77.05 crore during the same quarter, as noted in their recent regulatory filing, the company, owned by Reliance Industries Group, faced a challenging fiscal scenario.

The company's revenue from operations showed a slight decline of 3.84% to Rs 248.09 crore, while total expenses stayed relatively unchanged. Den Networks' share price reflected the drop, closing at Rs 34.25 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

