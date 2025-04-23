Market Rally Sparks Optimism Amid Trade Tensions Easing

The benchmark S&P 500 climbed to a two-week high on Wednesday as investors gained confidence in a potential de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. This optimism was further buoyed by President Donald Trump's decision to retract threats of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The market's positivity surged after a Wall Street Journal report indicated a senior White House official suggested U.S. tariffs on China might drop to 50%-60%. The relief over tariffs, coupled with Trump's assurance about Powell's position, helped the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite to rally.

Experts, including Chuck Carlson and Amelie Derambure, attribute the market's upbeat performance to positive tariff discussions and earnings reports. Investors are now hopeful that the trade tensions might ease further, signaling a possible uptrend in global equities.

