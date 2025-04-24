Left Menu

Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes and Federal Reserve Stability

Wall Street stocks soared on revived optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and reassurance about Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's job security. Major stock indexes rallied amid these developments, and companies like Tesla and Boeing reported mixed earnings results. The market's focus remains on potential trade de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 00:00 IST
Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes and Federal Reserve Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a significant boost as stocks surged following renewed optimism for the U.S.-China trade dispute's resolution. Furthermore, President Donald Trump's assurance of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's job security provided additional stability to the market, allaying fears over the central bank's autonomy.

Major U.S. stock indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, showed impressive gains. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on unsustainable tariffs and Trump's openness to easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China further contributed to market optimism.

Amid earnings season, Tesla saw an 8.2% share increase despite a steep profit drop, while Boeing reported lower-than-expected losses. With consumer discretionary and tech stocks leading the charge, Wall Street remains focused on trade developments and corporate results for market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025