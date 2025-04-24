Wall Street Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Hopes and Federal Reserve Stability

Wall Street experienced a significant boost as stocks surged following renewed optimism for the U.S.-China trade dispute's resolution. Furthermore, President Donald Trump's assurance of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's job security provided additional stability to the market, allaying fears over the central bank's autonomy.

Major U.S. stock indexes, including the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, showed impressive gains. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on unsustainable tariffs and Trump's openness to easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China further contributed to market optimism.

Amid earnings season, Tesla saw an 8.2% share increase despite a steep profit drop, while Boeing reported lower-than-expected losses. With consumer discretionary and tech stocks leading the charge, Wall Street remains focused on trade developments and corporate results for market direction.

