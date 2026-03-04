Tesla's Gigafactory Union Showdown: Battle for Influence Ahead

Staff at Tesla's sole European production site in Berlin began voting for a new works council amidst a contentious campaign. Germany's leading industrial union, IG Metall, is strongly vying for control in Tesla's Gruenheide plant. The election, which began Monday, is expected to yield results by Wednesday.

The union is pushing to secure 19 out of 37 seats, having previously won 16 in the last election of 39 seats. While IG Metall accuses Tesla's management of fostering anti-union sentiment, plant director Andre Thierig denies this, suggesting the union is primarily interested in boosting its own membership numbers.

IG Metall remains an underdog at Tesla, despite its strong influence in other German auto giants like Volkswagen and BMW. The tension soared recently due to allegations of covert recordings at a works council meeting, which IG Metall condemned as a deliberate falsehood.

