Union Showdown: IG Metall's Battle at Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory

Germany's largest industrial union, IG Metall, seeks increased influence at Tesla's Berlin gigafactory. The plant's staff are voting for a new works council amid a contentious campaign. IG Metall aims to secure a majority in the council, facing challenges from non-union members and management opposition led by Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:31 IST
Germany's leading industrial union, IG Metall, is intensifying its efforts to gain more influence at Tesla's gigafactory located outside Berlin. The facility's staff are currently engaged in a vote to establish a new works council, following a campaign marred by disputes and legal challenges.

The election process commenced on Monday at Tesla's Gruenheide plant, which stands as the only European production site for the American electric car manufacturer. Results are expected by Wednesday. At present, the works council is largely comprised of non-union members. IG Metall is running 116 candidates in a bid to claim a simple majority, seeking to occupy 19 of the 37 available seats. In the previous election two years ago, the union managed to secure 16 seats out of 39.

IG Metall has accused Tesla's management of fueling anti-union sentiment, while the plant director, Andre Thierig, has countered by stating that the union's primary focus is on swelling its membership ranks. Laura Arndt, IG Metall's lead candidate, expressed confidence in their campaign, stating that they are resonating with their colleagues. The tension escalated in February when Tesla alleged that an IG Metall trade unionist secretly recorded a works council meeting, which led to a criminal complaint—a charge the union dismissed as a 'calculated lie'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

