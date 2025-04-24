Indian Stock Market Dips Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The Indian stock market experienced a modest decline on Thursday, influenced by geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives.

The Nifty 50 index started at 24,277.90, falling by 51.05 points or 0.21%, while the BSE Sensex opened at 79,982.18, down by 134.31 points or 0.17%. Market analysts note that although India's economic fundamentals remain robust with steady foreign portfolio investments, the escalating tensions pose risks to capital inflows.

Sector indices such as Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Auto saw declines, whereas Nifty FMCG, IT, and Pharma showed gains. Investors are closely watching for quarterly earnings reports from major companies like Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra. In broader Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei saw gains while others, like Hong Kong's Hang Seng, declined.

