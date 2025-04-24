Left Menu

Indian Stock Market Dips Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Indian stock markets exhibited marginal losses as geopolitical tensions with Pakistan affected sentiment. While strong economic fundamentals persist, tensions may impact capital inflows. Key sector indices showed mixed results, as investors also anticipate crucial company earnings reports.

Updated: 24-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:21 IST
BSE Building (File photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market experienced a modest decline on Thursday, influenced by geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, after a terror attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives.

The Nifty 50 index started at 24,277.90, falling by 51.05 points or 0.21%, while the BSE Sensex opened at 79,982.18, down by 134.31 points or 0.17%. Market analysts note that although India's economic fundamentals remain robust with steady foreign portfolio investments, the escalating tensions pose risks to capital inflows.

Sector indices such as Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, and Nifty Auto saw declines, whereas Nifty FMCG, IT, and Pharma showed gains. Investors are closely watching for quarterly earnings reports from major companies like Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra. In broader Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei saw gains while others, like Hong Kong's Hang Seng, declined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

