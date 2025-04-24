Hyundai Partners with IIT Delhi to Drive Future Mobility Innovations

In a push towards advancing future mobility solutions, Hyundai Motor Group has officially launched the Hyundai Center of Excellence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. Announced on Wednesday, this collaboration is set to explore cutting-edge research in battery innovation and electrification, representing crucial elements of next-generation mobility.

The initiative has already set nine joint research projects into motion. These projects target pivotal areas such as battery cell development, energy density enhancement, and advanced battery management systems. This effort aims to redefine battery design and performance, diving deep into innovative materials and component systems.

The Hyundai CoE will be co-led by Chang Hwan Kim, from Hyundai Motor Group, and IIT Delhi's Prof. Bijaya Ketan Panigrahi. Expressing enthusiasm for the partnership, Hyundai's Heuiwon Yang highlighted the collaboration's role in developing India-specific technologies and its contribution to the economy and society. The initiative aligns with Hyundai's strategic shift towards more inclusive R&D, involving 30 professors across three IITs, with plans to expand to 100 professors by 2025.

