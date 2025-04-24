Profit-Taking Halts BSE and NSE's Seven-Day Rally

Equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline on Thursday, snapping a seven-day rally. Profit-taking activity following Hindustan Unilever's unsatisfactory earnings report contributed to the downward trend.

The selling of prominent stocks like ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, combined with a muted trend in Asian and European markets, exerted further pressure.

Despite recent significant gains by both indices, the FMCG sector underperformed due to margin pressures, highlighting challenges from food inflation and subdued consumption levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)