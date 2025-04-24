Left Menu

Profit-Taking Halts BSE and NSE's Seven-Day Rally

The Sensex and Nifty indices ended lower after a seven-day rally, affected by profit-taking and Hindustan Unilever's disappointing earnings. Blue-chip sells and a flat trend in Asian and European markets further pressured indices. Despite recent gains, FMCG sector underperformed due to margin pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:11 IST
Equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline on Thursday, snapping a seven-day rally. Profit-taking activity following Hindustan Unilever's unsatisfactory earnings report contributed to the downward trend.

The selling of prominent stocks like ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel, combined with a muted trend in Asian and European markets, exerted further pressure.

Despite recent significant gains by both indices, the FMCG sector underperformed due to margin pressures, highlighting challenges from food inflation and subdued consumption levels.

