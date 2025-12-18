Strategic Shift at Bharti Airtel: New Leadership Takes the Helm

Bharti Airtel has announced significant leadership transitions set for the dawn of 2026. Shashwat Sharma, currently the CEO Designate, is confirmed to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of the telecom giant, following an extensive shadowing period under the guidance of current leader Gopal Vittal.

The board has also approved Vittal's transition to the role of Executive Vice Chairman from January 2026, for a tenure lasting five years, pending shareholder approval. This move aligns with Bharti Airtel's strategic succession roadmap initiated in 2024, aiming to streamline executive oversight across its subsidiaries and enhance group synergies in digital and technology sectors.

Further changes include the promotion of Soumen Ray and Akhil Garg to pivotal financial oversight roles, ensuring robust support for the company's ambitious trajectory. Chairman Sunil Mittal expressed confidence in the leadership shuffle, underscoring the balance of continuity and change to steer Airtel into its envisioned global position in telecommunications.

(With inputs from agencies.)