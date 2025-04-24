Left Menu

Market Uncertainty: Navigating Shifts in Tariff and Fed Policy

Global markets faced volatility as investors processed changes in U.S. tariff policies and the Federal Reserve's leadership stance. President Trump's mixed messages on tariffs and Fed Chair Powell added to the uncertainty. While some markets showed brief rallies, concerns over future tariff impacts kept investors cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:27 IST
Market Uncertainty: Navigating Shifts in Tariff and Fed Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, stocks drifted and the dollar's rebound lost momentum, as investors grappled with the Trump administration's evolving tariff policies and a changing Federal Reserve leadership landscape. U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Fed Chair Jerome Powell only to retract his calls for resignation.

The administration's stance on Chinese tariffs remains unclear, with potential reductions pending talks with Beijing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted that high tariffs between the U.S. and China are unsustainable, though he noted that any tariff reduction would require mutual agreeance with China.

Market participants saw a temporary rally midweek, but these gains faded by Thursday, reflecting uncertainty over imposing or lifting tariffs. Key indices such as the S&P 500 futures have declined amid ongoing confusion and investor caution continues amidst the seemingly volatile trading environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025