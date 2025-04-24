Market Uncertainty: Navigating Shifts in Tariff and Fed Policy
Global markets faced volatility as investors processed changes in U.S. tariff policies and the Federal Reserve's leadership stance. President Trump's mixed messages on tariffs and Fed Chair Powell added to the uncertainty. While some markets showed brief rallies, concerns over future tariff impacts kept investors cautious.
On Thursday, stocks drifted and the dollar's rebound lost momentum, as investors grappled with the Trump administration's evolving tariff policies and a changing Federal Reserve leadership landscape. U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked Fed Chair Jerome Powell only to retract his calls for resignation.
The administration's stance on Chinese tariffs remains unclear, with potential reductions pending talks with Beijing. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted that high tariffs between the U.S. and China are unsustainable, though he noted that any tariff reduction would require mutual agreeance with China.
Market participants saw a temporary rally midweek, but these gains faded by Thursday, reflecting uncertainty over imposing or lifting tariffs. Key indices such as the S&P 500 futures have declined amid ongoing confusion and investor caution continues amidst the seemingly volatile trading environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
