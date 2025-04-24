AIC-BIMTECH and GCCI Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Indian Startups Globally

The Atal Incubation Centre at the Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) has entered a landmark agreement with the Global Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), aiming to elevate Indian startups on the global stage.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities focuses on providing Indian startups with unprecedented access to international trade connections, innovation, and learning avenues in countries associated with the GCCI. This strategic pact is poised to create new dimensions for innovation forums and business networking opportunities.

Additionally, the agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to co-create training programs and to seek out national and international funding avenues geared towards supporting burgeoning startups. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, emphasized the mission to fuel an employment-generating economy through structured programs and robust mentor and investor connections.

