Left Menu

AIC-BIMTECH and GCCI Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Indian Startups Globally

AIC-BIMTECH has partnered with GCCI to help Indian startups access international markets through a Memorandum of Understanding. The collaboration will facilitate global trade networks, cross-border learning, and co-develop training programs. The partnership aims to support startups by exploring funding opportunities and providing mentorship and investor connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 19:52 IST
AIC-BIMTECH and GCCI Forge Strategic Alliance to Propel Indian Startups Globally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Atal Incubation Centre at the Birla Institute of Management Technology (AIC-BIMTECH) has entered a landmark agreement with the Global Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), aiming to elevate Indian startups on the global stage.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities focuses on providing Indian startups with unprecedented access to international trade connections, innovation, and learning avenues in countries associated with the GCCI. This strategic pact is poised to create new dimensions for innovation forums and business networking opportunities.

Additionally, the agreement underscores the commitment of both organizations to co-create training programs and to seek out national and international funding avenues geared towards supporting burgeoning startups. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, emphasized the mission to fuel an employment-generating economy through structured programs and robust mentor and investor connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025