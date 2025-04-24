Left Menu

Trade Tensions Shake Global Business Confidence

Global businesses are adjusting to the ripple effects of President Trump's trade policies. Companies are cutting annual profit forecasts, hiking prices, and grappling with increased tariffs. The uncertainty is impacting consumer confidence, with fears of a prolonged economic slowdown prompting widespread corporate caution and strategic shifts across industries.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:32 IST
Businesses worldwide are grappling with mounting challenges as a result of President Donald Trump's trade war, which is affecting costs, disrupting supply chains, and stirring concerns about the global economy. As first-quarter earnings were released, corporations encountered a significant degree of uncertainty, exacerbated by the administration's erratic trade policy shifts.

Executives from major consumer goods companies have expressed apprehension about the ramifications of tariffs, indicating potential negative impacts on consumer confidence. Procter & Gamble plans to increase prices to offset higher costs from the tariff battle, while Nestle and Unilever reported weakening U.S. consumer confidence amid fluctuating economic conditions.

Despite a temporary pause on some tariffs, significant levies remain, especially on Chinese imports, with ongoing negotiations set to determine future actions. As companies adjust financial forecasts, the trade turmoil's impact is acknowledged industry-wide, signaling a challenging business environment ahead, marked by elevated uncertainty and cost management efforts.

