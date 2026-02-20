Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Agenda: North Korea's Strategic Future Unveiled

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed the nation's economic and regional achievements as he opened the Workers' Party Congress, setting the stage for major policy decisions over the next five years.

The congress, drawing about 5,000 delegates, aims to chart North Korea's domestic and foreign policy agenda amidst ongoing international tensions, particularly focusing on economic recovery, military expansion, and strategic alliances with China and Russia.

Amid speculation, experts suggest Kim may use the congress to position his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as a prospective successor, further solidifying the regime's continuity while exploring future diplomatic stances.