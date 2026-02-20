Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Ambitious Agenda: North Korea's Strategic Future Unveiled

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his country's growing economy and regional status as he inaugurated the Workers' Party Congress. The congress aims to define policy goals for the next five years, address international tensions, and possibly signal a leadership succession plan involving Kim's teenage daughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 20-02-2026 08:11 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 08:11 IST
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hailed the nation's economic and regional achievements as he opened the Workers' Party Congress, setting the stage for major policy decisions over the next five years.

The congress, drawing about 5,000 delegates, aims to chart North Korea's domestic and foreign policy agenda amidst ongoing international tensions, particularly focusing on economic recovery, military expansion, and strategic alliances with China and Russia.

Amid speculation, experts suggest Kim may use the congress to position his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, as a prospective successor, further solidifying the regime's continuity while exploring future diplomatic stances.

