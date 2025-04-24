PepsiCo Faces Earnings Challenge Amid Tariff Woes and Consumer Shift

In a recent announcement, PepsiCo has revised its full-year earnings projections downward, attributing the change to increased costs from tariffs and a slump in consumer spending. These factors are exerting pressure on the company's bottom line, prompting a strategic pivot.

Amidst these challenges, PepsiCo is making strides in the health-conscious market by phasing out artificial colors in its products. CEO Ramon Laguarta emphasized that while the current products remain safe, consumer demand is shifting towards natural ingredients, pushing the change forward.

The tariff landscape is particularly impacting PepsiCo due to the company's production base in Ireland, subject to a 10% tariff. Despite these hurdles, PepsiCo is focusing on value brands and leveraging promotions to maintain market position, though it anticipates ongoing volatility in various global regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)