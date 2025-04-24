Left Menu

MSRTC Navigates Post-Terror Attack Travel with Special Buses

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) arranged special air-conditioned buses for tourists arriving in Mumbai from Jammu and Kashmir. The transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, oversaw the organization, ensuring safe travel to Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune.

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has taken swift action to assist the affected tourists. On Thursday, MSRTC arranged special air-conditioned Shivneri buses to transport travelers who had flown into Mumbai from Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrangement was part of an effort to ensure the safety and convenience of these tourists. A total of eight AC buses were provided at the Mumbai airport. One bus, carrying 45 passengers, departed for Nagpur, with some passengers also heading to Wardha and other locations in Vidarbha. Meanwhile, two buses, each with 20 passengers, prepared to leave for Nashik and Pune.

Maharashtra's transport minister, Pratap Sarnaik, who also serves as the chairman of MSRTC, was present at the airport's Terminal I to oversee the arrival and transportation arrangements. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to ensuring safe and reliable transport in the aftermath of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

