Morocco on Fast Track: Ambitious Rail Expansion and World Cup Co-Hosting Plans

Morocco initiates a massive rail expansion project valued at $10.3 billion to extend high-speed and intercity networks. This development is partly fueled by Morocco's collaboration with Spain and Portugal to co-host the 2030 World Cup. New rail lines aim to enhance connectivity and stimulate the rail industry.

Updated: 25-04-2025 01:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morocco is set for a significant leap in transport infrastructure, with King Mohammed VI approving a rail expansion plan valued at 96 billion dirhams ($10.3 billion). The plan includes constructing a high-speed line to Marrakesh by 2030, a key move as the nation prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

This ambitious rail expansion aims to bolster Morocco's rail industry, highlighted by the 430-kilometre high-speed line linking Kenitra to Marrakesh and dramatically reducing travel times across major cities. The new line is expected to cut the Marrakesh-Tangier journey to 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Moroccan rail operator ONCF is buying 168 trains from international manufacturers, with Alstom's high-speed models reaching speeds of up to 320 km/h. This expansion will double the cities served to 43 by 2040, covering 87% of the population, and includes investments to strengthen Morocco's rail capabilities.

