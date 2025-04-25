Morocco on Fast Track: Ambitious Rail Expansion and World Cup Co-Hosting Plans

Morocco is set for a significant leap in transport infrastructure, with King Mohammed VI approving a rail expansion plan valued at 96 billion dirhams ($10.3 billion). The plan includes constructing a high-speed line to Marrakesh by 2030, a key move as the nation prepares to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.

This ambitious rail expansion aims to bolster Morocco's rail industry, highlighted by the 430-kilometre high-speed line linking Kenitra to Marrakesh and dramatically reducing travel times across major cities. The new line is expected to cut the Marrakesh-Tangier journey to 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Moroccan rail operator ONCF is buying 168 trains from international manufacturers, with Alstom's high-speed models reaching speeds of up to 320 km/h. This expansion will double the cities served to 43 by 2040, covering 87% of the population, and includes investments to strengthen Morocco's rail capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)