Self-Defense or Crime? Woman's Arrest Sparks Debate

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in Banda district, Uttar Pradesh, following allegations of killing a man who attempted to sexually assault her. The incident occurred in Murwal village on Thursday afternoon, attracting wide attention.

Police reports state that the deceased, identified as Sukhraj Prajapati, 50, was found with fatal head injuries in a village home. According to Station House Officer Rajendra Singh Rajawat, the injuries were caused by a 'farsa', a sharp-edged weapon, said to be wielded by the young woman in self-defense.

Family members of Prajapati reported the incident to the police, leading to the registration of a murder case. The woman is claimed to have confessed during interrogation that the deceased tried to assault her, prompting her defensive reaction. She is scheduled to be presented in court on Friday, following her arrest.

