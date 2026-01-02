Left Menu

Congress Hopes for Revival Amidst Electoral Struggles

In 2025, the Congress struggled with significant losses in elections, internal conflicts, and calls for organizational reforms. However, promising local election results in Kerala provide a glimmer of hope for potential revival in 2026.

The Indian National Congress faced a challenging year in 2025, marked by severe electoral setbacks in Bihar and Delhi amid internal tensions. The party grappled with leadership disputes in Karnataka, one of its few strongholds.

Nevertheless, promising results in Kerala's local body polls were seen as a potential turning point, suggesting a possibility of revival in upcoming state elections. Party leaders envision building on these successes against formidable opponents like the BJP in Assam and the CPI-M in Kerala.

Despite an emboldened BJP in Assam and internal factionalism, the Congress remains cautiously optimistic, drawing lessons from the BJP's organizational model to rejuvenate its grassroots structure, aiming for rejuvenation in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

