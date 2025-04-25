Indian Railways Swiftly Responds To Aid Stranded Tourists In Jammu
To assist tourists stranded in Jammu after a terror attack, Indian Railways launched special unreserved trains from Katra and Jammu stations to New Delhi and beyond. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav flagged off these trains, which included additional coaches to meet demand and ensure smooth travel for all passengers.
In a remarkable show of efficiency, Indian Railways quickly adapted to aid tourists stranded in Jammu following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Special unreserved trains were operated from Katra and Jammu stations, ensuring smooth transit to New Delhi and beyond, officials reported.
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav took the initiative by flagging off these special trains, highlighting the railways' unwavering commitment to passenger welfare. With an initial occupancy rate of 67%, the trains carried both reserved and unreserved passengers while accommodating the demand through additional coaches.
Reacting promptly, the railways added an extra AC coach, alleviating crowding during the eastbound rush, and facilitated the journeys of 120 stranded passengers. Additional help desks were also set up to provide further assistance amid the heightened travel demand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
