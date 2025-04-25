Left Menu

Indian Railways Swiftly Responds To Aid Stranded Tourists In Jammu

To assist tourists stranded in Jammu after a terror attack, Indian Railways launched special unreserved trains from Katra and Jammu stations to New Delhi and beyond. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav flagged off these trains, which included additional coaches to meet demand and ensure smooth travel for all passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 01:33 IST
Indian Railways Swiftly Responds To Aid Stranded Tourists In Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable show of efficiency, Indian Railways quickly adapted to aid tourists stranded in Jammu following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Special unreserved trains were operated from Katra and Jammu stations, ensuring smooth transit to New Delhi and beyond, officials reported.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav took the initiative by flagging off these special trains, highlighting the railways' unwavering commitment to passenger welfare. With an initial occupancy rate of 67%, the trains carried both reserved and unreserved passengers while accommodating the demand through additional coaches.

Reacting promptly, the railways added an extra AC coach, alleviating crowding during the eastbound rush, and facilitated the journeys of 120 stranded passengers. Additional help desks were also set up to provide further assistance amid the heightened travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025