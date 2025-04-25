Tech Surge Leads U.S. Stock Market to Unprecedented Highs

U.S. stocks continued their upward trend on Thursday, marking the third straight day of gains. This rally was primarily fueled by strong performances in the technology sector, as investors reviewed mixed corporate earnings reports and looked for any progression in the ongoing U.S.-China tariff discussions. All major indexes recorded sizeable increases, with the Nasdaq leading due to the 'magnificent seven' artificial intelligence-oriented firms.

In a move that could ease market tensions, Beijing has urged the removal of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. This follows signs from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting the White House might reconsider its stance. Paul Nolte, a market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest in Illinois, remarked that any reduction in trade disputes between the U.S. and China would significantly strengthen the technology sector.

Corporate forecasts, however, showed a mixed picture. Companies such as ServiceNow, which exceeded profit expectations due to sustained AI-driven software demand, experienced share price surges, unlike Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo that witnessed declines over consumer caution. As earnings season unfolds, the impact of ongoing trade uncertainties on business and consumer confidence is becoming evident.

