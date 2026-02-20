AI Impact Summit 2026: Forging Global Partnerships from India

Brazil's ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, commended the Indian government's efforts in organizing the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday. He noted the strong relationship between Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling their connection both professional and personal.

Da Nobrega described the summit as a historic event for the Global South, emphasizing India's emerging role as a hub for AI. He stated, "This summit marks a significant elevation in bilateral relations." The envoy highlighted the unique opportunity for collaboration offered by the event, which focuses on technology's future impact.

During his visit, President Lula, who arrived with an extensive delegation, stressed the need for multilateral AI governance. He cautioned against unchecked technological growth potentially widening power disparities. The summit attracted global leaders, including 110 countries, and tackled issues from healthcare to energy, underlining AI's transformative capability.

