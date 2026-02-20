Left Menu

AI Impact Summit 2026: Forging Global Partnerships from India

Brazil's envoy to India praised the AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the rapport between President Lula and PM Modi. The summit in New Delhi has become a pivotal event for discussing AI's global role, including its potential benefits and risks, with participation from personnel worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST
Kenneth da Nobrega, Brazil's envoy to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Brazil's ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, commended the Indian government's efforts in organizing the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Friday. He noted the strong relationship between Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling their connection both professional and personal.

Da Nobrega described the summit as a historic event for the Global South, emphasizing India's emerging role as a hub for AI. He stated, "This summit marks a significant elevation in bilateral relations." The envoy highlighted the unique opportunity for collaboration offered by the event, which focuses on technology's future impact.

During his visit, President Lula, who arrived with an extensive delegation, stressed the need for multilateral AI governance. He cautioned against unchecked technological growth potentially widening power disparities. The summit attracted global leaders, including 110 countries, and tackled issues from healthcare to energy, underlining AI's transformative capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

