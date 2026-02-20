Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions and Economic Data Watch

Gold prices increased on Friday, driven by U.S.-Iran tensions and diminishing European bond yields. Spot gold rose by 0.7% while gold futures climbed by 1.1%. Investors anticipate U.S. inflation data for insights on Federal Reserve's monetary policy, as geopolitical tensions and economic forecasts influence market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:35 IST
Gold Prices Surge Amid Global Tensions and Economic Data Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices saw a significant rise on Friday as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran coupled with falling European bond yields prompted investors to turn towards safer assets. The spot gold price was up 0.7% at $5,032.49 an ounce by 0941 GMT, although it was headed for a slight weekly decline of 0.2%. Meanwhile, U.S. gold futures for April rose 1.1% to $5,052.70.

Analysts suggest that the movement in interest rate markets illustrates higher prices in longer European trading which translate to lower yields, thus reducing opportunity costs for gold investments. Key contributors to this trend include speculation over the European Central Bank leadership and rising geopolitical tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump's stern warning to Iran concerning its nuclear program added to the uncertainty, setting a deadline of 10 to 15 days for negotiations.

As all eyes turn to U.S. inflation data due later in the day, which is crucial for evaluating Federal Reserve monetary policy, economists predict a 0.3% rise in core personal consumption expenditure, the central bank's favored inflation measure. Despite ongoing tensions, other metals like silver, platinum, and palladium also experienced gains, setting all for positive weekly results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

Affordable Travel: Udan Yatri Cafes and Digi Yatra Launched

 India
2
Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds

 India
3
European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

European Aerospace Power Struggle: Future of the Fighter Jet

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Landmark Tariff Move

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026