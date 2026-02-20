Vinod Jakhar Takes the Helm of NSUI

The Indian National Congress announced on Friday the appointment of Vinod Jakhar as the new president of its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). This change comes with an official acknowledgement of the outgoing chief, Varun Choudhary's contributions.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge chose Jakhar for his leadership capabilities, particularly at a crucial time when student politics is expected to become more vibrant due to approaching university elections, including the significant Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Originating from Rajasthan, Jakhar previously led the Rajasthan University Student Union, a role that has prepared him for his new responsibilities at the NSUI, as he aims to galvanize student participation and influence in upcoming events.