Left Menu

Vinod Jakhar Takes the Helm of NSUI

Vinod Jakhar has been appointed as the president of the National Students' Union of India by Congress, succeeding Varun Choudhary. Jakhar, previously the Rajasthan University Student Union president, assumes leadership amidst upcoming university elections, with student politics set for increased activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:32 IST
Vinod Jakhar Takes the Helm of NSUI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Congress announced on Friday the appointment of Vinod Jakhar as the new president of its student wing, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). This change comes with an official acknowledgement of the outgoing chief, Varun Choudhary's contributions.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge chose Jakhar for his leadership capabilities, particularly at a crucial time when student politics is expected to become more vibrant due to approaching university elections, including the significant Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Originating from Rajasthan, Jakhar previously led the Rajasthan University Student Union, a role that has prepared him for his new responsibilities at the NSUI, as he aims to galvanize student participation and influence in upcoming events.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026