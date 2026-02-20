From Landslide Devastation to New Beginnings: Chooralmala's Journey
Saidalavi, a tailor from Chooralmala, became emotional as he received keys to a new home in a model township for landslide victims. Although grateful, he worries about regaining a stable income after losing his shop. Despite efforts, some victims remain excluded from the housing plan, sparking community concern.
In Wayanad, the 2024 Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors are on the path to recovery, receiving new homes through a model township project. Among them is Saidalavi, a tailor who's beginning life anew after losing his shop in the disaster.
The district administration, led by Wayanad District Collector Dr. Meghasree, conducted a draw to allocate 178 residences. The emotional ceremony took place at the MSA Auditorium in Meppadi with Minister for Welfare O R Kelu and other dignitaries in attendance.
Despite the progress, concerns linger as some disaster-affected families remain excluded from housing schemes. Residents like Amaravathi voice their anguish, urging authorities for extended inclusion as Kalpetta MLA T Siddique promises continued efforts towards comprehensive rehabilitation.
